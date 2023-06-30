Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.18 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 2,472,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

