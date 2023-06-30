Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

