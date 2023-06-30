Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,529 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 268,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.