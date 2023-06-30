Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $152,040,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.58. 153,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.