Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $310.17. The company had a trading volume of 426,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,803. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.64. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

