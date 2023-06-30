Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 66,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 383.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

