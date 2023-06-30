Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 5,087 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $38.32. 521,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

