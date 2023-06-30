Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 435 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after buying an additional 749,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.