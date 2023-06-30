Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after buying an additional 328,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.15. 323,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,986. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $204.89.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

