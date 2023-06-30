Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $34.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

