Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 2,897,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,517,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $753.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,694 shares of company stock worth $1,100,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.