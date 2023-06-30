Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$107.13. 466,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.96. The stock has a market cap of C$99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$90.00 and a 12 month high of C$112.27.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

