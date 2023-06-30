Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 239,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,869. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.