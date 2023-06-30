Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.96 and last traded at C$34.20. Approximately 681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.89%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.