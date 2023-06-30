California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Upgrade Rating from 888

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating restated by 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 234,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,800. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.