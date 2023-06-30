Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $228.54 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,161 shares of company stock worth $45,379,197. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

