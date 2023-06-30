C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $24.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,840. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

