Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Up 0.1%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.53. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$19.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

