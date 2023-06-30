BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.25.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

