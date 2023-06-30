Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 2.0 %

BC opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $63.42 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,113,000 after buying an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after buying an additional 219,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.