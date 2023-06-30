Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

