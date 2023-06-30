Brokers Offer Predictions for mdf commerce inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.

MDF opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.40.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

