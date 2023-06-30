Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Target Price at $31.75

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -772.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,933.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

