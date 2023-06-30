Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $101.06

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,513.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,987 shares of company stock valued at $675,939 and sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

