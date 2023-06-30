Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 247,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

