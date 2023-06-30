BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of BCTXW opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

