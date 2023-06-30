BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 89,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 531,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

BRC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

