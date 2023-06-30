Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) were down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 435,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 975,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

