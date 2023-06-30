Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) were down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 435,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 975,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
