Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.02. Approximately 11,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. The stock has a market cap of C$89.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

