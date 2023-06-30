Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 84.3% in June

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOXL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of BOXL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.37. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

