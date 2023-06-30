Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 297,447 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,155 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 297,447 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,999 shares of company stock worth $4,661,989 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

