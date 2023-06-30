Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 29,122 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Service Co. International worth $36,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SCI opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

