Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 6,453 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.29% of American Financial Group worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $117.93 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.