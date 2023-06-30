Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,758 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6 %

BOH stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.