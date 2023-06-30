Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 152,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

