Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Globus Medical worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

