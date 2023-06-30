Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.00% of UniFirst worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.7 %

UNF stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $152.84 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

