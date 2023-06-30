Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $35,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $195.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.