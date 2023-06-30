Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 72,898 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.78% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after buying an additional 719,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

