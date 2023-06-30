Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of Insperity worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.46. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.68 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

