Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,513 shares of company stock worth $11,327,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

