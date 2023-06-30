Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $49.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,705.76. 76,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,642.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,474.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

