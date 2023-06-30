Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.60.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.83 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.