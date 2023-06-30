BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 319,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,605. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

