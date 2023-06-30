BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 216,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,377. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 370,811 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

