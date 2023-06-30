BNP Paribas Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Underperform

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $71,347,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

