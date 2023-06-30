BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $109.00.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. Ashland has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

