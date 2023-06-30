B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BMRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.18) to GBX 620 ($7.88) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.63) to GBX 610 ($7.76) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.00.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 137,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

