Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 103,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 66,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$72.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

