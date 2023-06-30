Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 134.4% in June

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

