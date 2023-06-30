Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 134.4% in June

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
